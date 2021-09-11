NHS nurse with 'unwavering compassion' is named Doncaster Hero 2021 at St Leger Festival

Rebecca Foster has been chosen as Doncaster Hero 2021.

Rebecca Foster was nominated by her daughter for her dedication to the NHS and her ‘unwavering compassion.’

And her achievements will be recognised tomorrow at Town Moor during Doncaster Cup Day at this year’s Cazoo St Leger Festival.

Daughter Lucy said it was her mum who inspired her to also take up nursing.

Rebecca has been an NHS nurse for more than 45 years and after retiring in January 2020, just before the global Covid pandemic took hold, she subsequently volunteered to support the community before rejoining the NHS as an Oncology Colorectal Clinical Nurse Specialist.

Doncaster Racecourse launched the search to find the ‘Doncaster Hero 2021’ in August, as a way to help celebrate all that’s great about the Yorkshire town.

With everyone facing unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months, Doncaster Racecourse launched the new award to celebrate individuals in the community who have reached out to make a difference during the pandemic.

Members of the public were asked to nominate the people in their communities who had gone above and beyond over the past 18 months.

All nominees and nominators have been invited to attend Doncaster Cup Day for the award ceremony.

As the Doncaster Hero 2021, Rebecca has been awarded a £500 donation to the charity of her choice and has selected The Prince Of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

She said: “Wow. This is amazing. I can’t believe I’ve been selected as the Doncaster Hero 2021!

"There’s been so much amazing work, particularly on the front line and all in extraordinary circumstances these past few months that I feel honored to have been chosen. Attending the races is one of my favourite hobbies too, which makes this even more special.”

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “It was heartwarming to read the nominations for this year’s Doncaster Hero 2021 and Rebecca was a thoroughly deserving entry; I hope all those nominated enjoy a well-earned day out at the races!

"It’s been a very hard 18-months for everyone but hearing the stories of those individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their local community has been uplifting.

“I’m excited that we have the chance to recognise the achievements of these special people during Doncaster Cup Day as part of the Cazoo St Leger Festival.This initiative is a small way for us to say a big thank you to our local heroes.”

Other notable nominations for the Doncaster Hero 2021:

Nominee: Kayden Roe, from Doncaster

“Born with a life-threatening injury, Kayden survived and as an adult he now devotes his life to his family, friends and helping others. Through the power of sport, Kayden is now a keen runner and sprinter who dedicates his time coaching disabled children in sport as a volunteer. Kayden is a great young wonderful man, has a heart of gold, a true gent and always kind to others.”

Nominated by Dawn Campion Roe

Nominee: Rose Howden, from Wakefield

“Rose is a community nurse working with complex patients with long term conditions, caring for them during their end of life care. She shows compassion and empathy throughout her whole career as a nurse, not just during the pandemic. She is an inspiration to other nurses, a great role model and friend. I am so proud of her.”

Nominated by Lois Armitage

Nominee: Nicola Scott, from Doncaster

“Nicola is the most amazing person and always goes above and beyond to help everyone. She is the manager at Lloyd’s pharmacy in Mexborough and has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic making sure everyone’s medication needs and much more are met. Not only is she great at her job but she always does the best for her family and community. One example in particular, was Christmas 2020 when she donated various toys, beauty products and Christmas decorations to a local children’s home. She puts everyone else before herself.