As ambulance workers walkout across the country in one of the NHS' biggest strike days, staff from Yorkshire Ambulance Service have said the government is putting patients' lives at risk.

From lives being destroyed by the stacking of calls with YAS staff having to add calls to growing priority lists when dealing with emergencies, to half of NHS trusts having to have food banks to feed staff.

“The cost of living crisis and everything going up has caused more staff to struggle so we’ve had food parcels delivered to the station,” said 46-year-old Mark Robinson who works as an emergency dispatcher for YAS and is a GMB Union Rep for the control room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also added that sometimes 20-30 calls are stacked when even allowing a couple of calls to stack could already be dangerous.

NHS strike: ‘Only a matter of time before everything collapses if we don’t change anything’ says Yorkshire Ambulance service worker

Mark said: “We will keep going on strike until the government do something. “We will be striking again on the 20th unless they pull their finger out.”

The strikes today lasted from 6am until noon and then 6pm until midnight so staff weren’t as impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency dispatcher James Crowe, 25, who was on strike today at the picket line of Yorkshire Ambulance Services HQ said: “it’s only a matter of time before everything collapses if we don’t change anything.”

The industrial action coincides with strike action by nurses and the picket line at Harrogate Ambulance Station will see ambulances workers line up next to their nursing colleagues.

NHS strike: ‘Only a matter of time before everything collapses if we don’t change anything’ says Yorkshire Ambulance service worker