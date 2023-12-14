NHS warns of ‘minor delays’ as mobile operating theatre leaves Wharfedale Hospital
After 12 months at Wharfedale Hospital, in West Yorkshire, the large Vanguard mobile operating theatre will be leaving the site on Sunday (Dec 17).
Its movement has the potential to cause “minor delays” and disruption for those getting into the hospital car park - for example, if they need to access the Minor Injury Unit.
The move will begin at 8am on Sunday, under police escort, during which the lorry drivers will negotiate and navigate the tight streets of Otley town centre - which may cause delays for those driving in the town for a “matter of minutes”.
The aim of the Vanguard Theatre was to reduce waiting times for patients awaiting surgery and help combat the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob Armstrong, Associate Director of Operations at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Over the past year The Vanguard Theatre has provided much-needed support in our efforts to reduce our waiting lists for patients waiting for planned operations. It’s been a really positive experience working with the Vanguard team to be able to provide a professional facility which has been just like any other modern operating theatre.
“We appreciate that the removal of the theatre will cause some very short-term disruption through town. We are aiming to keep this to an absolute minimum. Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”
The mobile theatre is leaving the site as work has now begun on the hospital to build a new £10 million Elective Care Hub - including two new operating theatres, a recovery area, admissions and discharge area and is expected to open in October 2024.
The Elective Care Hub will also provide space for operations including cancer procedures, urology and benign gynaecology and other surgeries where a post-operative stay is required.
Another development at Wharfedale Hospital will include changes to the day unit and Phlebotomy services as these will be moving into a refurbished dedicated hysteroscopy treatment suite.
Further works on the site and collection of two support units will take place from December 18 to 20 and, following this, from January 4 to 12 the lobby at the hospital’s north entrance will be closed to allow for demolition works.
Simon Squirrell, UK Business Director, Vanguard Healthcare Solutions, “It’s a pleasure to have been able to help Leeds Teaching Hospitals provide continuous, high quality care to its patients with one of our mobile operating theatres which continue to support many other Trusts and Health Boards in tackling waiting lists across the UK.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.