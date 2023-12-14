NHS warns of ‘minor delays’ as mobile operating theatre leaves Wharfedale Hospital

NHS warns the movement of a mobile operating theatre in West Yorkshire may cause “minor delays” for those using the hospital car park.

After 12 months at Wharfedale Hospital, in West Yorkshire, the large Vanguard mobile operating theatre will be leaving the site on Sunday (Dec 17).

Its movement has the potential to cause “minor delays” and disruption for those getting into the hospital car park - for example, if they need to access the Minor Injury Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will begin at 8am on Sunday, under police escort, during which the lorry drivers will negotiate and navigate the tight streets of Otley town centre - which may cause delays for those driving in the town for a “matter of minutes”.

NHS warns of "minor delays" as Vanguard mobile operating theatre leaves Wharfedale Hospital.

The aim of the Vanguard Theatre was to reduce waiting times for patients awaiting surgery and help combat the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Armstrong, Associate Director of Operations at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Over the past year The Vanguard Theatre has provided much-needed support in our efforts to reduce our waiting lists for patients waiting for planned operations. It’s been a really positive experience working with the Vanguard team to be able to provide a professional facility which has been just like any other modern operating theatre.

“We appreciate that the removal of the theatre will cause some very short-term disruption through town. We are aiming to keep this to an absolute minimum. Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mobile theatre is leaving the site as work has now begun on the hospital to build a new £10 million Elective Care Hub - including two new operating theatres, a recovery area, admissions and discharge area and is expected to open in October 2024.

The new £1 million elective care hub at Wharfedale Hospital in Otley

The Elective Care Hub will also provide space for operations including cancer procedures, urology and benign gynaecology and other surgeries where a post-operative stay is required.

Another development at Wharfedale Hospital will include changes to the day unit and Phlebotomy services as these will be moving into a refurbished dedicated hysteroscopy treatment suite.

Further works on the site and collection of two support units will take place from December 18 to 20 and, following this, from January 4 to 12 the lobby at the hospital’s north entrance will be closed to allow for demolition works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad