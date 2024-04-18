Mr Leaf, who lived in Riccall near Selby, had not been seen since April 9 but was found in water near his property.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A body has been recovered from Selby today (18 April) in the search for missing 67-year-old Riccall man Nicholas Leaf.

"The body was discovered at around 1pm in water near to his home address.

Nicholas Leaf

"Formal identification has taken place and the body is confirmed to be that of Nicholas, who was last seen on Tuesday 9 April.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”