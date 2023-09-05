All Sections
Nick Gilroy: Inquest hears Yorkshire travel writer and RAF veteran who visited every US state on his motorbike died following collision

A travel writer and former RAF serviceman who published a book about his motorcycle journey through the USA died as a result of a road traffic collision, an inquest has heard.
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Nicholas Stuart Gilroy, known as Nick, 64, died at York Hospital on July 29, around two months after he was injured in the crash and following several surgeries.

His inquest was opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on September 5, and it was confirmed that his death was a direct consequence of the collision, of which no further details were given.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Nick Gilroy visited every US state on a motorbike in 2008, and published a book about the trip five years laterNick Gilroy visited every US state on a motorbike in 2008, and published a book about the trip five years later
The former RAF and Civil Aviation Authority air traffic controller, who lived in York, had latterly worked as an aviation training consultant all over the world.

In 2008, Mr Gilroy took a sabbatical and spent six months travelling around the US, visiting all 50 states on his motorbike.

In 2013, he published a book, Talking to Strangers, about his adventure, which detailed his quest to find ‘the real America’ by talking to ordinary people in diners and bars. He began the journey in Florida with his new BMW bike, and ended in Alaska, before flying to Hawaii and hiring another motorcycle to complete the final state.

Mr Gilroy’s funeral will take place at York Crematorium on September 7 at 1pm, with donations going to Help for Heroes.

