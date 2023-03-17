In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we featured a brilliant initiative called Football for Foodbanks. It began in Sheffield and sees amateur footballers coming together to play friendly matches in order to raise money for local foodbanks in the area.

As part of Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, we shared the heartbreaking story of Leanne Wainwright, from Sheffield, who died at the age of 39, in 2021, just eight days after diagnosis. Her sister Natalie was by her bedside and their family committed to raising awareness around the disease. If they had known the symptoms of ovarian cancer, they believe Leanne’s life could well have been saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also spoke to a former Leeds businessman who is relishing post-retirement life as a painter in a converted barn. Alan Rogan enjoys creating portraits of public figures who inspire him. His works include those of David Bowie, Queen Elizabeth, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Nelson Mandela and Albert Einstein.

Nicola Adams is giving a talk about her life and career in her hometown of Leeds. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

Also this week, we shared an interview with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who has written her second historical romantic novel and caught up with boxing champion Nicola Adams ahead of a talk she's giving in her hometown of Leeds in May.

And in arts and culture, we look ahead to Huddersfield Literature Festival, which is returning next week with headliners including Linton Kwesi Johnson, Celia Imrie, Milly Johnson and Lisa Nandy. And we take a look at a new production of Brecht classic The Good Person of Szechwan at Sheffield Crucible

We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here.