Nine cats dumped in box with 'free cat save my life' written on the side on Valentine's Day in Yorkshire

Nine cats were dumped in a box on Valentine’s Day in Yorkshire, the RSPCA has said.

By Jonathan Pritchard
3 minutes ago

The cats were dumped outide an RSPCA branch in Wade Street, Halifax on February 14 in a box which said ‘free cat, save our life’. The cats, which were dumped outside the RSPCA Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch, were flea-ridden. It is thought one of them had recently had kittens and another was pregnant.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Goulding said: “It is incredibly sad that these nine cats were dumped in such a callous way. Anything could have happened to them before they were found. We know that the increasing cost of living means people might be struggling to look after their pets but it doesn’t mean that it’s okay to abandon them like this.

“This is such a sad situation and it’s even more poignant that they were abandoned so cruelly and unloved on Valentine’s Day. We are appealing for anyone who has any information about who dumped these cats to contact us in confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

The box in which the animals were dumped

The cats are now in the care of the RSPCA.

Nine cats were dumped in a box outside an RSPCA branch in Yorkshire
