A statement from Cleveland Police said: “At 3.40pm, a green VW Tiguan collided with a man and a child on Yarm Road after it is believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

“The nine-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, where he will remain overnight for treatment to a fractured skull. A 46-year-old man was also taken to James Cook University Hospital where received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be serious. The 67-year-old driver was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees.”