Calderdale Council says investigations are ongoing as to why part of a road in Sowerby Bridge collapsed.

Part of Bairstow Lane is closed off after subsidence occurred there a couple of weeks ago, and nearby residents say they are yet to be informed what caused it or when it will be fixed.

One nearby resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "It’s been like that for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is building work going on at the other side of the wall to create new houses and coincidentally the road has collapsed.

Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge

"Seems pretty obvious it’s that that’s caused it.

"But we literally have no idea what’s happened or when it’s going to be fixed.

"My partner is having to go all the way around to get to work rather than being able to go down our road."

Graham Sharp, who lives at Lower Willow Hall Mill, close to Bairstow Lane, said: "Where our mill is, there's a hole appeared in the side of the mill itself, so whether there's been a shockwave all the way down, I don't know.

Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They need to get somebody to check things out, a surveyor or something, to see what's going on.

"It's the traffic round that area that's the problem. It is inconvenient for people getting out and about round here, everybody uses it as a rat run.

"They've just left it and nobody seems to know what's happening. There should be a notice up saying what's going to happen to let everybody know."

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We closed Bairstow Lane from Stonecroft Mount to Overdale Mount for safety reasons, as this part of the road was showing signs of collapse.

Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing to residents, but the closure is essential to support our priority to keep everyone safe.

“At first, our monitoring of the site showed that the road was continuing to deteriorate, so we carried out initial works which have stopped this getting worse.

“A thorough check by utilities companies confirmed that the collapse has fortunately not damaged any of their equipment, such as water pipes.

“Our investigations are ongoing into the cause of the collapse. Once this has been confirmed, we will be able to plan the appropriate repairs to the road and retaining wall and will have clearer timescales.