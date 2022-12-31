A woman who runs a charity which supports people living with dementia across North Yorkshire has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

30 December 2022..... Jill Quinn Head of Dementia Forward awarded the MBE for services to dementia in the New Years Honours list pictured at George Armitage House, Burton Leonard near Harrogate. Picture Tony Johnson

Jill Quinn, 63, who founded Dementia Forward 10 years ago and now works as the Chief Executive, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to people with dementia.

“It’s lovely to be acknowledged for something I enjoy getting up to do every day. I’m so passionate about it,” she said.

“For so long it was neglected and misunderstood and there is still so much to do, but it’s been exciting to see that really positive changes have been made to the way we care for and support people with dementia.”

She added: “I can’t wait to ring my dad and tell him, he’s going to be so chuffed. He’s been so supportive and he’s so proud.”

Among others honoured include a woman who served her local community for a quarter of a century who has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

Angela Gabriel, who was a councillor representing Beeston and Holbeck for 25 years, has been recognised for services to her community.

The former Labour politician, who stood down from Leeds City Council in May but continues to work with local organisations such as Beeston in Bloom, said she feels “very honoured” by the award.

“It came totally out of the blue,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all and I found it quite humbling.

“I don’t know who nominated me, but it's nice to know that they think I deserve it.”

She added: “I’m accepting it on behalf of my community in Beeston and Holbeck. I don’t do any civic duties in Civic Hall anymore, but I’m still heavily involved in the community.”

