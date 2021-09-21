Grosmont Station

The incident involved a light engine and a stationary passenger train which was waiting at Grosmont Station this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAIB inspectors have been sent to the heritage line.

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway said: "We can confirm that there was a collision at 10.32am today between a diesel locomotive and a stationary set of carriages at Grosmont Station. All passengers were taken off the stationary train and transported back to Whitby; there were no serious injuries reported. As with all such accidents, it is currently being investigated by the RAIB; we have no further information at this time."