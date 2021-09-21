North Yorkshire Moors Railway collision: Passenger train and locomotive involved in accident at Grosmont Station

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has confirmed that they are investigating a collision on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:18 pm
Grosmont Station

The incident involved a light engine and a stationary passenger train which was waiting at Grosmont Station this morning.

RAIB inspectors have been sent to the heritage line.

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway said: "We can confirm that there was a collision at 10.32am today between a diesel locomotive and a stationary set of carriages at Grosmont Station. All passengers were taken off the stationary train and transported back to Whitby; there were no serious injuries reported. As with all such accidents, it is currently being investigated by the RAIB; we have no further information at this time."

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: “The RAIB has sent a team of inspectors to Grosmont Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, where a low speed collision has occurred in a platform between a light engine and a stationary passenger service. Our inspectors will gather evidence as part of the process of conducting a preliminary examination and a decision on whether an investigation will be launched will be taken in the coming days.”