North Yorkshire Moors Railway to run hop-on hop-off visits of Sir Nigel Gresley to mark 50th anniversary

Steam locomotive LNER A4 No 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is set to return to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).
By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The 100th anniversary of the London & North Eastern Railway coincides with the 50th anniversary of NYMR, making this a huge year of commemoration with journeys running on October 9, 10, 11, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and November 1, 2023.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a return journey behind the only current operational LNER Class A4, No 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley.

Departing from Grosmont station to Pickering, visitors will travel along 18 miles of the heritage line.

Sir Nigel Gresley is coming to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.Sir Nigel Gresley is coming to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
There are no reserved seats on these services, giving passengers the option to hop-on hop-off the train as they wish.

This unique British express engine will be appearing in its new British Railways blue livery for the first time since its overhaul was completed last year.

The Sir Nigel Gresley Services are included in the NYMR Unlimited Annual Pass for £45 which allows visitors to benefit from free travel for 12 months from the date of their first visit, at no extra cost.

This year, kids (aged 0-15) go free, well-behaved dogs are £3 each (not allowed on seats or in First Class compartments) and carers travel for free when accompanying a full fare paying passenger.

A 50% deposit is required to secure a booking and final group numbers must be confirmed and the balance paid 10 days in advance of your visit.

To book email [email protected] or call 01751 477700.

Visit: nymr.co.uk/sir-nigel-gresley-services for more information and to buy tickets.

