The Light Spectacular features one of NYMR’s famous steam engines which is illuminated by more than 17,000 LEDs.

“All aboard the party steam train,” said our reporter Sophie Mei Lan who went to try it out.

There’s nothing more delightful than hopping on board the country’s most popular heritage railway as you chug through the Yorkshire Dales. It’s made better still by the uber friendly volunteers and staff who run the line.

Picture James Hardisty. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway - Light Spectacular Express, covered with thousands of colouful lights at Pickering Station, North Yorkshire.

Normally it’s a daylight activity however as we head for a day out in Pickering or Whitby via Grosmont station.

So how would it compare in the dark? Rather than a tranquil experience with only my children cutting through the peaceful sounds of a “Thomas the Tank Engine” style train as we wind through the greenery, this time it was me off my seat as my friend and I partied on board with light-up wristbands glowing to the beat.

Rather than a friendly ticket conductor passing through the aisles sharing interesting insights into the train, this time the journey was compered by TV’s ‘Voiceover Man’ Peter Dickson (X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway) on the train's tannoy.

With glitter balls and lights galore, it really did feel like a series of Strictly Come Dancing meets Thomas & Friends as we moved through the decades of music as we journeyed to Levisham with the train lights lighting up the moors. It felt like a good old disco as audience participation was encouraged as well as people dancing and singing along.

Picture James Hardisty. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway - Light Spectacular Express, covered with thousands of colouful lights. Pictured (left to right) Jordan Wake, with Sophie Mei Lan, taking a quick selfie before boarding the train at Pickering Station.

As the song in the 24th series of Thomas & Friends goes: “There's a celebration at every station.There's a Party Train coming down the line. Let's celebrate! Let's have a good time.”

The fact I have quoted such a song shows you my love of a bit of cheese, karaoke and childish fun, which made this experience perfect for me.

Had my mum and step-dad not got stuck in rush hour traffic they would have loved it too. If my children could have come too I am sure after initially cringing at me getting excited over performing the choreography to Spice Girls, S Club 7 and YMCA, they would have loved the hour-long experience.

Instead my 30-year-old friend and I were “buzzing” as we partied on board “living our best life.”

The illuminated Light Spectacular immersive experience pulled by steam train departs Pickering Station twice every evening from October 22-30 at 6pm and 7.45pm; admission includes a flashing wristband which syncs with the onboard show. from www.nymr.co.uk/event/light-spectacular

