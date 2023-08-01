Remembrance parades could face cancellation this autumn after North Yorkshire Police announced that it would no longer provide traffic management services at the events.

The force made the decision in order to focus on other operational priorities – including tackling crime and anti-social behaviour – and it has now withdrawn its support for smaller events across the county.

A joint letter from NYP and North Yorkshire Council's highways team was sent to the organisers of a number of community parades and commemorative services held to mark the Armistice.

Although larger events, such as the city council-run parade in York, already fund private traffic enforcement and will not be affected, it is understood that several smaller parades will no longer go ahead.

Remembrance services are at risk

The Knaresborough branch of the Royal British Legion has already publicly stated that the town's parade is ‘effectively cancelled’ without police involvement as the charity is unable to fund road closure fees.

The Legion is also behind events in Skipton and Richmond – both jointly organised with the town councils – and Boroughbridge. However, the charity is not involved in organising all commemorations of this type, with some falling under the auspices of other bodies, such as Memorial Hall committees, churches and, in coastal towns, the RNLI.

The decision comes after National College of Policing guidance was issued recommending that officers should not be responsible for manning road closures or containing traffic other than in emergency situations.

North Yorkshire Police said it has ‘repositioned’ itself to comply with the guidance with ‘immediate effect’.

The Royal British Legion’s Richmond branch chair Bob White said it had been a ‘great shock’ to hear the news and members had feared the worst – but that Richmond Town Council had agreed to cover the costs of hiring road safety staff to enable the parade to go ahead.

The market town’s well-attended service reflects its proximity to Catterick Garrison and the large number of former service personnel living in the area.

Mr White said: “In Richmond the Royal British Legion and the Town Council work very closely together for the Remembrance parade and have one of the largest turnouts in the area considering the size of the town.

"It was a great shock to receive that letter from North Yorkshire Police with no prior warning. However, at a full council meeting last night, Richmond Town Council agreed to cover the costs of road closures so that the parade can still go ahead.

"The council felt that the Remembrance parade is such an important event, it must continue and people should be able to pay their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in a proper dignified manner.

"It is unfortunate that North Yorkshire Police chose this time of year when councils, throughout the county, have not been able to budget for the event, as their precepts were set in January and funds will be very limited.

"The Royal British Legion is not permitted, by the Charities Commission, to use funds for road closures as their funds are donations from the public for the welfare of serving and ex-service personnel.

"Richmond’s parade may be altered, but it will take place.”

North Yorkshire Police’s letter in full

“As the organiser of a local Remembrance Day event, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council Highways need to make you aware of the traffic management arrangements that must be in place for 2023 and beyond.

"Under the Traffic Management Act 2004, larger Remembrance Day events have utilised traffic management companies to ensure public safety.

"For many years, North Yorkshire Police has continued to provide a traffic management function to smaller Remembrance Day events like the one held in your community.

"In line with the legislation, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing have stressed that policing should not take responsibility for closing roads or managing traffic, other than in an emergency. This is to make sure police resources remain focused on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

