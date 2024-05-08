Northern Gas Networks to do ‘everything it can’ for safety of falcons during gasworks demolition

Northern Gas Networks says it will do ‘everything it can’ to ensure the safety of peregrine falcons nesting at Huddersfield’s last remaining gas holder.

Last week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported Huddersfield’s disused gas works, the Gas Club and two more buildings going by the names of the ‘Anti-Freeze Building’ and the ‘Rail Shed’, are to be torn down, subject to approval from Kirklees Council.

The process is set to begin in summer, with the dismantling of the 127ft structure to begin in January.

Back in 2020, it became home to peregrine falcons who chose the unlikely site to bring up their young.

Peregrine falcon have nested at the gasworks for many years. (Photo: RSPB)

After the recent news of the demolition plans surfaced, concerns were raised for the impact on the birds that have returned to nest each year, but Mark Johnson, senior project manager at Northern Gas Networks says there is “strong evidence” to suggest that the birds have moved on.

He said: “Since 2020, we have been working closely with local experts, Huddersfield Peregrines, to help monitor and protect the peregrine falcons that have returned to nest on our Huddersfield gas holder each spring.

“This year however, there is strong evidence to suggest that the peregrine falcons have found a new nesting site at a nearby mill.’

He added: “We will do everything we can to ensure our work does not impact on the falcons, and as an extra precaution we have brought forward the work to dismantle our gas holder, to avoid nesting season.”