Northern Lights in Yorkshire: Couple snap incredible photo of Aurora Borealis on Yorkshire coast
Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, who operate stargazing sessions at Dalby Forest under the name Astro Dog, rushed up to the cliffs looking over Jackson’s Bay in Scarborough to get the picture. It proved to be an incredible setting with the Aurora Borealis putting on a stunning natural display as fireworks went off around them.
The couple, who described themselves as ‘aurora chasers’, took up their spot looking over the North Sea with their dog Luna, whom their business is named in honour of.
They said: “We took a quick test shot from our attic window and to our delight we captured aurora through the gaps in the cloud. We hadn't even reached astronomical darkness yet and the aurora was intense enough to be visible through the heavy cloud and light pollution, even in the nautical twilight skies.
“Initially the skies were mostly covered by clouds. However, after a short while the clouds soon started to dissipate, and the skies began to clear. A beautiful blanket of stars began to emerge from behind the clouds, we were treated to views of constellations, asterisms, star clusters, several meteors and to add to this, the aurora burst into life lighting up the Northern sky. You could even see the light from the aurora reflected in the sea.
“The greens, pinks and reds were clearly visible on camera and to the eye you could see a distinct glow along with faint colours and bright rays stretching up to the Plough, dancing left to right. It was mesmerising.
“The aurora continued to dance all night with a number of more intense flurries throughout the night. We had two cameras shooting all night, one with a 14mm lens and another with a 24mm lens.”