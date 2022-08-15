Norton crash: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Malton in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said: "At about 5.30pm on Sunday 14 August, a collision occurred on Beverley Road, Norton, close to the junction with Dairy Way.
"The collision involved a single Suzuki motorcycle, travelling towards North Grimston, which left the road.
"The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. He sadly died at the scene.
"Officers from North Yorkshire Police have thanked members of the public who assisted with first aid and carried out CPR until the arrival of paramedics.
"They are also appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the collision itself, or of the motorcycle involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.
"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email TC 1255 Jack Dodsworth, [email protected], quoting reference 12220144474."