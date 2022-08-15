Norton crash: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Malton in North Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said: "At about 5.30pm on Sunday 14 August, a collision occurred on Beverley Road, Norton, close to the junction with Dairy Way.

"The collision involved a single Suzuki motorcycle, travelling towards North Grimston, which left the road.

"The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. He sadly died at the scene.

The scene of the collision

"Officers from North Yorkshire Police have thanked members of the public who assisted with first aid and carried out CPR until the arrival of paramedics.

"They are also appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the collision itself, or of the motorcycle involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.