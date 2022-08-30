Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chisomo ‘Chizzy’ Mwale from Huddersfield had been attending the Notting Hill Carnival - one of the world's largest street festivals - at the weekend.

This year was the first to be held in three years, with more than a million people attending including Notting Hill first-timer Chizzy.

Chizzy, who attended with her mum Indira Mwale, 40, couldn’t help but move to the beat as she experienced the event, which is rooted in Caribbean culture.

Star dancer Chisomo ‘Chizzy’ Mwale, 8, showcased some improptu dance moves

With bands, sound systems, performers and the public filling the streets of London, Chizzy caused a stir with her natural rhythm.

Mother-of-one Indira, said: “She danced amongst the crowds and everyone stopped and formed a circle around her.

“Everywhere we went people stopped to dance with her or watch her dance. It was amazing.

“It was beautiful to see all the love and joy.”

Rather than watch the professional dancers, Chizzy made her own kind of music with her dancing feet.

A hip hop dancer even asked her for a dance-off.