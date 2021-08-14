Obituary: Father Michael Phillips, priest

Fr Michael Phillips

Father Michael Phillips, who has died at 88, was a Benedictine monk of Ampleforth Abbey in North Yorkshire and a former physics and science master at Ampleforth College.

Born in London in July 1933 and educated at Ampleforth, he trained as an accountant before joining joined the monastic community in 1952. In 1954 he went up to St Benet’s Hall at Oxford to study maths, moderations and physics. He also became a qualified rugby union referee. He was ordained priest in July 1962.

He joined the staff of Ampleforth College that year and was senior physics master from 1966, and senior science master from 1969, as well as undertaking the role of chaplain at the prep school.

In 1979 he was appointed procurator of Ampleforth Abbey and College, a post he held for 12 years, spending summer holidays as chaplain on board the educational cruise ship SS Uganda.