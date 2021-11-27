Obituary: Keith Robinson, landlord

Keith Robinson, who has died at 69, was the popular landlord of the Trout Inn in the East Riding village of Wansford, near Driffield. When the comedian Jimmy Tarbuck proclaimed it “the best pub for miles”, it began taking bookings for Sunday lunch several months ahead.

Other specialities included trout, duck, steak and a game soup whose recipe Mr Robinson kept a closely-guarded secret.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trout was a pub in the best tradition of village locals. Keith and his wife Marie knew every regular customer by name and treated them like long-lost friends, and the establishment became a destination for families from across Yorkshire.

It also hosted numerous functions for local clubs and societies and Mr Robinson – perhaps one of the last of the great landlords – supported every event in the village.

Educated at Bridlington Grammar, he also excelled at cricket, a fine amateur batsman who once hit a six into the Bristol Channel.