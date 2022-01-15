Obituary: Sir Nigel Forbes Adam, landowner

Sir Nigel Forbes Adam

Sir Nigel Forbes Adam Bt, who has died at 91, was one of Yorkshire’s best-known landowners, having taken charge of Escrick Park Estate, between York and Selby, when he was 30. The estate has been in the hands of the Forbes Adam family for more than 350 years.

Sir Nigel, the third son of Colin Forbes Adam, a former chairman of Yorkshire Post Newspapers, was educated at Aysgarth prep school in North Yorkshire, then at Eton College and Kings College, Cambridge.

After National Service, he worked in advertising and for the Hargreaves Group of Companies, before taking over the stewardship of Escrick Park when his elder brother, Timothy, joined the church. His other elder brother, Desmond, had died in a car accident.

As the youngest son, the responsibility of running the estate was not one he had expected, but he looked after it with diligence and love.

Believing that with privilege came responsibility, Sir Nigel also had a long career in local government, agriculture and the arts in Yorkshire, as well as being a JP and High Sheriff and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

His posts included being a member of the Board of Governors of York Theatre Royal, chairman of the Ouse and Derwent Rural District Council, member of the North Eastern Conservancy Regional Advisory Committee, President of the Yorkshire Branch of the Royal Forestry Society, and President of the Yorkshire Branch of the Country Land and Business Association. Additionally, he was a member of the Youth Theatre Trust Yorkshire, chairman of the Yorkshire Branch of the National Trust, and President of Yorkshire Agriculture Society.

He had four children, Charlie, Titus, Pip and Harry with his first wife Toppet, before he married Malise Ropner in 1987. Charlie, his eldest son, now becomes the sixth Baronet.