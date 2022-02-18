The village of Brandesburton Picture: Google

The site, off Starcarr Lane, Brandesburton includes the pig unit, two homes and commercial land including caravan storage and skip hire.

It isn’t allocated for housing in the planning blueprint for the area, the Local Plan however officers are recommending the plans are approved at a meeting next Thursday.

Developers have cut the number of homes from 135 as originally proposed, to 50, on 2.25 hectares of the site, with another 1.85 hectares kept for commercial uses and the rest for access, parking, open space and a play area.

The site earmarked for the development isn't allocated for housing

Brandesburton parish council says the village has nearly met its target of 60 new house builds, with another five years to run of the Local Plan. There’s another development site on New Road, earmarked for another 135 homes. And they’ve expressed concerns about the impact on the GP surgery at Leven, on the sewerage system and on busy roads.

Neighbouring Leven parish council is also objecting, expressing concern about surface water run off feeding into watercourses that flooded in 2007.

There have been 14 objections but also six in favour, with several welcoming the end of smells from the farm – which is said to put off customers to a local hotel and prevent people from using their gardens,

The site currently supports 23 full-time jobs and 10 subcontractors, but the developers claim the development would employ 30 people full-time.