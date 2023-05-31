Objectors to new wine bar in Yorkshire moors village fear 'public nuisance and crime' caused by alcohol sale

Residents of the village of Meltham, near Huddersfield, fear an increase in public nuisance as the council is set to decide the outcome of a licensing application for a wine bar next week.

T’ Wine Bar at 20 Holmfirth Road has applied for a licence to serve alcohol everyday between 11am and 11pm – the business’ opening hours – and until midnight on bank holidays. The applicant also seeks to play music within the same hours both indoors and outdoors.

According to the application, the premises was previously used as a hair salon called Beauty Cottage. The new operator, T’ Wine Bar, has previously used a series of temporary licences solely for the sale of alcohol and is now applying for a more permanent licence. During this period of around four months, no noise complaints were received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, three objections have been raised to the application. One is partially objecting, requesting that the hours of the licence are reduced and that there is no live and recorded music outdoors due to the residential nature of the area.

T'Wine Bar in Meltham was previously a beauty salon

Another objector said: “Its location would make it a public nuisance. It is literally connected to residential properties unlike the numerous other establishments nearby and in my opinion an inappropriate property for another drinking establishment.

“The prevention of crime and disorder would also be a reason this should be questioned. The more licenced establishments in a close proximity, the more alcohol will be drunk by individuals on a ‘pub crawl.’

“It is fair to say the more alcohol served the higher the risk of crime. There are already issues with antisocial behaviour and on occasion, violent crime stemming from drinking in the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representation from an unnamed council officer recommends refusal of the licence speaking of concerns regarding noise and loss of amenity. They continue to recommend a series of conditions to be put in place if the committee decides to grant the licence.

However, the applicant explains how they will meet the required safety standards and says: “We will be monitoring the noise level and eradicating any illegal or peace disturbing behaviour. All staff will be trained sufficiently to identify illegal behaviour and how to help resolve and keep customers safe.

“CCTV cameras will be installed to prevent illegal activity. We will be monitoring the customer activity and reducing the risk of tension by maintaining a clean environment and ensuring it is safe and accessible at all times.

“We will be operating a safe and friendly bar which will be safe for young people, we will be applying a fixed no children after 8pm to remove the chance of children being harmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad