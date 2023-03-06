Talented artists have transformed a Hebden Bridge town centre building left an eyesore by squatters.

What was William Holt greengrocers, on Bridge Gate, has been blighting the beauty of the popular town since squatters invaded last summer.

The squatters left after being slapped with a court order in November but the front of the building – which faces a busy crossing in the town whose tourism has been hugely boosted by the success of Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley – has still been left boarded up and covered in ugly and messy graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was until yesterday (Sunday) when two artists gave the building a makeover.

The building has been given a makeover

Leanne Parkin and Sara Abbott have created a gorgeous, colourful mural on the front of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They secured permission from the building’s owner, who provided paint and biscuits, and followed a design created by Rita Hendy of Doris at The Lofty Perch.

The mural shows some of Hebden Bridge’s wildlife and buildings and the message ‘Love Your Town’.

Sara said the pair wanted to improve the look of the building, especially with it being in such a busy part of Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squatters had left the building looking untidy and scruffy

She added they have had hugely positive feedback from the community.

As reported by the Courier, the building’s owner was left with a clean-up bill estimated to total thousands after the squatters left a hideous mess of vandalism, damage and even needles behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group – who called themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat - spent around four months in the old greengrocers and and issued a warning to other building owners before they left: “Landowners be warned, you best lock your doors. Disinfo will be back again.”

The old greengrocers has been given a new look

Sara Abbott and Leanne Parkin painting the mural at what was William Holt greengrocers after it was left wrecked by squatters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad