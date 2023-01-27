Old pub on Kelham Island in Sheffield so rough it was called 'devil's kitchen' to be turned into boutique hotel

Sheffield City Council has received plans to transform an old Kelham Island pub nicknamed the ‘Devil’s Kitchen’ because it was so rough into a boutique hotel.

Mr Broughton, who has not revealed his first name, submitted plans to the council to transform the Old Bull’s Head, at 16-18 Dun Street in the Kelham Island conservation area, into a small 11-bedroom hotel with a three storey extension.

The site was last used as a nursery but this closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and never re-opened.

Kelham Island Walks said it was once known as the Devil’s Kitchen because it was one of the roughest pubs in Sheffield and known as the place to get into a fight.

The pub later became a nursery

7Hills Architectural Design Ltd, on behalf of Mr Broughton, said: “A residential use would be appropriate and in line with local and national policies…

“The reinstatement of the former public house (pub) with hotel accommodation above would be generally supported in this location.”

Parking concerns

7Hills said the applicant was advised that while the lack of parking will impact the roads, it is not expected to be significant.

One resident who lives on the nearby Kelham Gate apartments objected to the plans because of the issue.

They said: “Not sure about this project because of the limited parking. If there’s a hotel here, more people will occupy the limited parking space and we, who actually live in Kelham Island, will not be able to park our cars. I am really concerned about the parking.”

