Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds have released the name of the pedestrian who died.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident which happened shortly after 2pm on December 2 at The Green, Old York Road in Seacroft, in which pedestrian Rita Cuthbert, 82, passed away at the scene.

In a tribute, her family said:

“Rita was a much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by everyone.

Rita Cuthbert, 82, passed away at the scene. Picture: WYP

“Rita was a popular lady who lived life to the full and was well known and loved in the local area.

“We would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to all the members of the public and the emergency services who did everything they could to help Rita at the scene of the collision.”

DC Lindsey Pickles of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said:

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances regarding the incident and continuing to appeal for witnesses.

