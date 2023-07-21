All Sections
Oldest document in whole of Yorkshire and family show Hey Duggee Live: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.
By Laura Reid
Published 21st Jul 2023, 05:50 BST

We spoke to Belinda Black, who was just 17 when she began working as a nursing assistant at a large psychiatric hospital in her hometown in the North of England. Her book, A Place For Lost Souls, offers insight into secure mental health hospitals.

We looked at the Medieval Magnified exhibition currently on display by the West Yorkshire Archive Service. Among its fascinating offerings is what is believed to be the 'oldest document in whole of Yorkshire', the Fountains Abbey Charter.

We heard from Emma Tregidden and Dawn Fuller, who have run their art charity Space2 for 20 years – now they say it’s time to move on.

The Medieval Magnified exhibition is on display at West Yorkshire History Centre in Wakefield.The Medieval Magnified exhibition is on display at West Yorkshire History Centre in Wakefield.
And we spoke to Leeds professor Adel Samson about the remarkable work he and researchers are doing to treat otherwise incurable cancers.

A former forensic pathologist who specialised in the suspicious deaths of babies told us how his experiences at work, and growing up in York, have inspired his latest book.

And we spoke to inspirational Yorkshire man Jono Lancaster, who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, about how he found happiness by embracing his facial differences and how he is supporting families across the world.

We looked at how a South Yorkshire project is engaging children with chamber music composition.

And our arts and culture content included a look at the Hey Duggee Live Show at Leeds Grand.

