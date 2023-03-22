The managing director of Doncaster-based insurance provider One Call has paid tribute to a young star of the industry who was killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Oliver Rose, 37, died when his Ferrari left the A630 Armthorpe Road in Doncaster and hit a tree on Sunday March 5.

He had worked at One Call since the age of 17, when he took a minimum wage job in the call centre, and rose through several management positions to become company director.

The firm’s managing director Nik Springthorpe said: "One Call Insurance is deeply saddened to confirm that Oliver Rose tragically died in a road traffic accident on Sunday 5 March. The circumstances of the accident are unclear but police have confirmed that no one else was involved.

Oliver Rose, right, had worked for One Call since leaving school (photo: Oliver Rose, Instagram)

"We are all deeply devastated and in utter shock over this news. Oliver has been with the One Call family since leaving school at 17 for 20 years and there are many people in the industry whose lives he has touched and influenced who we know will be very upset on receiving this news.

"He was an incredible talent and his enthusiasm and desire was one of the key reasons for the growth of One Call Insurance and its group companies in recent years.

"From being appointed a company director in 2012, to being BIBA Young Broker of the Year in 2016 and part of the teams that won awards at the Insurance Times and Insurance Choice awards, Olly has been behind many of the initiatives which have seen One Call Group thrive and prosper.

"He has been taken from us far too early and will be missed by us all.

"The One Call family will pull together to support both Olly's family and its employees and business partners and we would ask the privacy of his family and colleagues is respected at this difficult time."

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce added: “Oliver was recognised as one of Doncaster’s most dynamic young business leaders.

"He played a significant part in One Call Insurance’s growth and helped to establish this anchor Doncaster business as a nationally significant organisation.

"Oliver was respected within the Doncaster business community and will be sorely missed not just by colleagues and customers, but by his peers within the private sector too.