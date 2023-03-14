News you can trust since 1754
Oliver Rose: One Call insurance director, 37, who joined company as a teenager killed in Ferrari crash in Yorkshire

The 37-year-old Ferrari driver killed in a crash in Doncaster last weekend was a senior director at one of the area’s major employers.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT

Oliver Rose joined insurance provider One Call as a teenager soon after leaving school and worked in the company’s call centre, but rose through the ranks to hold several management roles.

At the time of his death he was company director and had spent nearly 20 years with Doncaster-based One Call, which specialises in vehicle and home insurance cover.

An inquest has now opened into Mr Rose’s death in a road traffic collision on Sunday March 5, when his Ferrari F8 Tributo hit a tree and landed on its roof on the A630 Armthorpe Road. He died at the scene. A full hearing will take place at a later date.

Oliver Rose (photograph: Oliver Rose, Linkedin)
South Yorkshire Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses.

Colleagues described Mr Rose as a ‘great man’ and ‘the best manager ever’. One Call has been approached for comment.

