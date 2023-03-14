The 37-year-old Ferrari driver killed in a crash in Doncaster last weekend was a senior director at one of the area’s major employers.

Oliver Rose joined insurance provider One Call as a teenager soon after leaving school and worked in the company’s call centre, but rose through the ranks to hold several management roles.

At the time of his death he was company director and had spent nearly 20 years with Doncaster-based One Call, which specialises in vehicle and home insurance cover.

An inquest has now opened into Mr Rose’s death in a road traffic collision on Sunday March 5, when his Ferrari F8 Tributo hit a tree and landed on its roof on the A630 Armthorpe Road. He died at the scene. A full hearing will take place at a later date.

Oliver Rose (photograph: Oliver Rose, Linkedin)

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses.