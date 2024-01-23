Olivia Maltby: Equestrian community pays tribute to talented Yorkshire showjumper, 22, killed in Ford Ranger collision
Olivia Maltby was travelling in a Ford Ranger when it crashed on Bawtry Road in Harworth, near Doncaster, in the early hours of Sunday January 21. Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved and that Olivia and a 26-year-old man, named locally as Nathan Naughton, both died at the scene.
Horse of the Year Show said: “The Grandstand Media team are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Olivia Maltby, a much loved HOYS competitor. We send our condolences to Olivia’s family and friends.”
Her former instructor Katy Carter posted: “Olivia Maltby, you were a born superstar, a complete natural in that saddle and I’m honoured to hav taught you and shared some fabulous memories with you. We will miss you and you were funny, dry-witted, always the same and you took whatever came and you always carried on. The laughs we have had and although me and Mum may have clashed we always sorted our differences, but you and Poppy always remained close and that’s what the showing community is, we are like family. We see each other every week. You will always be in my memories and thoughts forever Liv sending all my love to Alec, Louise and all the family.”
Showing Live added: “Olivia Maltby was an outstanding young show rider and friend to so many in the horse world. A happy girl who always did her best and loved life. Lost to a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with her friends and family.”
The British Horse Show Association also paid tribute to ‘talented and successful’ Olivia, from Doncaster. She is believed to have gone on to work as a stable jockey for a North Yorkshire-based showjumping team.