Her former instructor Katy Carter posted: “Olivia Maltby, you were a born superstar, a complete natural in that saddle and I’m honoured to hav taught you and shared some fabulous memories with you. We will miss you and you were funny, dry-witted, always the same and you took whatever came and you always carried on. The laughs we have had and although me and Mum may have clashed we always sorted our differences, but you and Poppy always remained close and that’s what the showing community is, we are like family. We see each other every week. You will always be in my memories and thoughts forever Liv sending all my love to Alec, Louise and all the family.”