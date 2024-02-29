Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill's MOBO award marked by paving stone in Sheffield
The engraved stone is to mark the heptathlete receiving a Paving the Way award at the MOBOs, which were held at the Sheffield Utilita Arena earlier this month.
The Paving The Way stone has been engraved with the words “The only one who can tell you you can’t win is you and you don’t have to listen” and Jessica unveiled it with MOBO founder Kanya King CBE, at the entrance to English Institute Of Sport, in the grounds of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, where she trained as a youngster.Jessica said: “It was an honour to receive a MOBO Award and such an incredible moment. To have the MOBO Awards here in Sheffield and then to be awarded with this permanent fixture, which is going to live here forever is such a huge honour.
"I started athletics in this city as a nine-year-old girl. I had no idea where it was going to take me, I had great aspirations to become an Olympian one day and it’s exceeded all my expectations. I’ve always been supported by the city and the people here. I’m just so proud that other young kids can come to this incredible facility, where they can hone their craft and become the best they can be.”
