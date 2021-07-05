The Second World War veteran and NHS charity fundraiser’s close relatives walked through a guard of honour made up of school children and organisations close to his heart to his final resting place in Morton Cemetery, Riddlesden, West Yorkshire on Monday (Jul 5).

Around 50 representatives of the NHS, Royal British Legion, Scouts, Guides and many other groups lined the path of the cemetery, on the outskirts of Keighley.

Sir Tom’s two daughters – Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira – two of his grandchildren and his sons-in-law chatted and shared stories with those on the honour guard as they walked from their cars to the grave, which is just a few yards from Riddlesden’s war memorial.

Reverend Dr Jonathan Pritchard (far left) greets relatives of Captain Sir Tom Moore ahead of burying Sir Tom's ashes at his family's grave in Morton Cemetery, Riddlesden

They were then greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, and Keighley Town Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Jonathan Pritchard, who conducted a short service at the graveside as Sir Tom’s ashes were placed in the ground.

The family has carried out Sir Tom’s wishes and have had the words “I told you I was old” engraved on the 7ft high family memorial stone above the grave, under a silhouette image of the 100-year-old former Army officer