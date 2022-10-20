One of Queen's last duties revealed as Yorkshire bishop announces new appointment
The Bishop of Ripon is moving on to Newcastle as it was revealed her appointment was approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II as one of her final duties.
Helen-Ann Hartley will become the 13th Bishop of Newcastle in early 2023.
She became Bishop of Ripon in 2018.
She said: “I am absolutely delighted and excited to be the next Bishop of Newcastle.
Most Popular
"With life-long connections to the whole region covered by the Diocese, I am inspired by the example of the Northern Saints, whose engagement in God’s mission lies deep in the fabric and contours of the land. I am, and will continue to be in this new role, a passionate advocate for the region.”
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “Helen-Ann brings rich experience and a tremendous passion for communicating the gospel, as well as a deep commitment to championing those often under-represented in our society.
"Newcastle Diocese is truly blessed to have Helen-Ann as its new Bishop.”
Bishop Hartley grew up in the North-East and maintains strong connections to the region.
The Queen approved the appointment in her role as Head of the Church of England before her death at the age of 96 last month.