One of Queen's last duties revealed as Yorkshire bishop announces new appointment

Bishop Helen Ann Hartley

Helen-Ann Hartley will become the 13th Bishop of Newcastle in early 2023.

She became Bishop of Ripon in 2018.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted and excited to be the next Bishop of Newcastle.

"With life-long connections to the whole region covered by the Diocese, I am inspired by the example of the Northern Saints, whose engagement in God’s mission lies deep in the fabric and contours of the land. I am, and will continue to be in this new role, a passionate advocate for the region.”

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “Helen-Ann brings rich experience and a tremendous passion for communicating the gospel, as well as a deep commitment to championing those often under-represented in our society.

"Newcastle Diocese is truly blessed to have Helen-Ann as its new Bishop.”

Bishop Hartley grew up in the North-East and maintains strong connections to the region.