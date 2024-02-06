The village hall’s trustees and William Brannon have agreed that the children’s play area will be moved to a plot of land behind the building so that the current site can become part of his new five-bedroom property.

The proposal has split the community – with support only narrowly overcoming opposition when a vote was taken following a consultation process. It was passed with a margin of 53 per cent in favour of the swap.

The 0.3 hectares of land were given to the village hall in 1950 following the death of the former owner, William Goodings of nearby Red House, in 1938. Mr Goodings’ six children gifted the site to a land agent living at Oswaldkirk Hall and the village schoolmaster, who were to act as trustees.

Oswaldkirk is on the edge of the North York Moors National Park

This month the village hall announced the results of a legal review of the process following the vote, which took place in November. Their statement read: “Following the various rounds of consultations concerning the village play area and the result of an independently managed democratic parish vote, the village hall trustees decided that a detailed, professional review of the entire process leading up to the meeting for the vote on Thursday 9 November would be appropriate.

"The solicitor undertaking the review found that all aspects of the process had been undertaken correctly, trustees had sought appropriate advice from specialists as necessary, had complied with the charity’s constitution, Charity Commission guidance and that the trustees had behaved fully in accordance with charity law. In addition, the solicitor further commented that the trustees had done much more than what was necessary or required.

"The trustees are now confident that they can proceed in accordance with the majority of the parishioners’ wishes to the next stages of the process, the first being an application for planning permission to create a playground in the existing paddock. A planning consultant is undertaking this work, which is expected to take around three months to get to a decision.

"This joint planning application also contains the Brannons’ application for a change of use of the current playground to become their garden.

Oswaldkirk's playground will be moved to a new site as part of the swap deal

"Concurrently, the trustees are approaching playground equipment suppliers to obtain a detailed design for the new play area. Outline designs and quotations were obtained some time ago.

"Further detailed discussions are in hand with the Brannons to explore how the best interests of our charity may be served. The trustees continue to welcome comments and suggestions for perusal though, following the community vote the final decision on any issue will now be solely the responsibility of the trustees.”

Mr Brannon, the director of a renewable energy company, and his wife Alice have agreed to fund new play equipment for the paddock and offered an additional £20,000 for the site.

The couple’s original planning scheme, which was approved in 2022, was for the demolition of a house called Rimbaley and its replacement with a new, five-bedroom home called Mulberry House with garage with office and recreation area above and a separate detached building for a barbecue and entertainment area.

Oswaldkirk village hall's trustees made the decision to agree to the land swap after holding a parish vote on the matter

Villagers’ concerns had been based around whether the land disposed of by the trustees would end up being developed and whether it would be more valuable than the plot behind the hall.