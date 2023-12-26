Hundreds of runners shook off their Christmas dinners to take on a gruelling seven-mile run in Yorkshire on Boxing Day morning.

The runners took on the route up and over the Otlet Chevin for the Chevin Chase – a regular Boxing Day tradition in West Yorkshire.

Starting and finishing in Guiseley the race sees runners, many of whom don fancy dress, take on the multi-terrain hilly course up and over Otley Chevin before heading back into the town. It sees them tackle daunting hills, muddy grounds and huge puddles.

The event typically attracts around 1,400 runners from all over Yorkshire and beyond, and is run in a festive spirit with plenty of Santa Claus outfits on show.

Many of the runners choose to take on the challenge to raise money for charity, while others use it as an opportunity to burn off some of the calories after their Christmas dinner the day before.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery? All photographs were taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson.

