Nearby residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed following a large fire in Yorkshire.

The blaze broke out at around 7.30pm on Saturday (Nov 11) at a business premises on Bradford Road in Otley. At its height, nine different fire crews were sent to the scene, but an update at 8am this morning (Nov 12) said there were now just three crews in attendance.

Firefighters battled the flames all night and the blaze was eventually put out, but a statement from West Yorkshire Fire Service said there was still a lot of smoke in the area, and advised residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

It said: “Three crews remain at the scene damping down the fire. There is still a large amount of smoke in the area so residents are being asked to continue to keep doors and windows shut.”

Firefighters attended the scene of a fire in Otley overnight

The service’s earlier statement said: “Nine crews are in attendance at a fire at a business premise on Bradford Road in the Otley area, after we were called at 7.30pm. Residents nearby are being asked to keep their doors and windows shut due to a smoke plume.

“Operational support crews including an aerial ladder (from Leeds), welfare unit and command unit are also in attendance.”