A cobbled market town known for its festive cheer has launched its seventh Christmas film brimming with community spirit.

Dubbed You've never loved Christmas until you've had an Otley Christmas, this year's film features a full cast from the Town Crier to butchers and bakers.

To Paul Carter, chair of Otley's trade and tourism committee, this is a chance for the historic town to share its festive favourites, ahead of a Victorian Fayre and Christmas tree festival.

“With people facing so many challenges as we head into 2024 and the world a seemingly turbulent place, we wanted this year’s video to spread a message of love and positivity," he said.

"It also highlights some of our excellent businesses and community organisations, many of which may not always get the recognition they deserve for supporting both the people of Otley and the many people who visit the town over the holidays.”

Never Loved Christmas sees an original song by folk and country singer Serious Sam Barrett, alongside 44 of the town’s businesses and community organisations.

They all spread a message of love and fun for the festive season before Otley Bellman Terry Ford declares: “You’ll love Christmas in Otley… because we love Christmas in Otley.”

The full cast is 97-strong, and locations for filming include high street shops and community spaces. The film – co-produced by Otley’s Endure Communications and Menston production company MCharMedia – is Otley’s most expansive Christmas video to date. Previous years have seen an 'Otley Advent-ure' calendar, and the 12 Days of an Otley Christmas.

This year, there's a pub landlord singing, much dancing and sparkles. Three butchers, a bakers, a plants shop and more. The video also features two dogs, a Santa and a robin, with festive hats and lots of good cheer.

The song itself is a country ballad, telling the story of a man who found his first love of Christmas after finding the love of his life. It was originally composed and released by Serious Sam in 2014. The new, shortened version was recorded at Otley’s Woolpack Studios and produced by Richard Sabey.

Never Loved Christmas can be seen on Facebook and Youtube. The original song can also be downloaded from Bandcamp for £1.

Other events over the Christmas period include the Otley Victorian Fayre on Sunday December 3, the Otley Christmas Tree Festival from Wednesday December 6 to Saturday December 9 and the Christmas Farmers’ Market on Sunday December 17.

Chairman of Otley BID, Katie Burnett, said they were pleased to support the Christmas film.