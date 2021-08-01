Amanda Owen shared a picture of her black eye as it was revealed she had been headbutted by a sheep. Credits: Twitter/@AmandaOwen8

The shepherdess and star of Our Yorkshire Farm shared the pictures of her injury with her social media followers as it was revealed she had been headbutted by a sheep.

Ms Owen, who regularly shares stunning images of life on her farm and surrounding scenery of the Swaledale landscape, tweeted images on Saturday alongside the caption, "injured in line of duty".

Sheep are generally docile creatures, but have been known to charge at and even headbutt humans when they are afraid – particularly rams during breeding season.

The 46-year-old, who runs her farm at Ravenseat with husband Clive Owen, continued to tweet pictures of a sheep-shearing session adding, "keep calm and carry on".

Earlier last month, Ms Owen sat down with famous Huddersfield poet and playwright Simon Armitage for an episode of his podcast The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed.

The mother-of-nine, who tends to the remote 2,000 acre farm in North Yorkshire, said her family’s “strange diversification” began with an appearance in an ITV documentary called The Dales.

“Anybody who wishes to say: ‘Well you’re not a shepherd anymore because you’ve got a pair of stilettos on and a body-con dress’, I will say: ‘Oh yes I am’, because it’s still all about the farm and all about the sheep at the end of the day," she told the poet in her interview.