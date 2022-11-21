Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen was seen with former husband Clive attending their daughter Raven’s graduation at York Minster with ex husband Clive over the weekend.

It was a proud day for Yorkshire Shepherdess and former husband Clive Owen on Saturday, November 19, who attended their daughter’s graduation with their son Reuben. Amanda and Clive both star in their own farming show Our Yorkshire Farm in Ravenseat.

The two have nine children together: Raven, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy. All of their children have been featured in most of the episodes of Our Yorkshire Farm, documenting their life working on their farm.

It was following the Owen family’s appearance on an episode of Ben Fogle’s New Lives In The Wild UK that they were given their own observational documentary. Despite the announcement that Amanda and Clive were separating after 22 years of marriage on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Channel 4 has confirmed that the show must go on and the network will continue to work with both of them in the future.

Amanda revealed the news of their separation in an Instagram post: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“We continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.” They both attended their eldest child Raven’s graduation on Saturday at York’s famous landmark.

What did Raven Owen study at university?

Raven studied biomedicine at York St John University.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and husband at the time, Clive, sort out some of the new-born lambs prior to giving them health checks in April 2014 near Kirkby Stephen, England. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)