Over 30 stunning images of Yorkshire taken by the public chosen to become part of Historic England archives

The heritage body used Instagram to call for submissions, and over 200 from around the country will form part of a permanent record that can be accessed by future generations.

Images taken in Leeds, York, Bradford and Scarborough all included, with street scenes, portraits of shopkeepers and pictures of historic buildings such as the Corn Exchange in Leeds.

Picturing High Streets has been a partnership between Historic England and Photoworks, helping to build a contemporary picture of England’s high streets through mass public participation and community engagement.

'Pub Lunch' - Two mobility scooters parked outside the Drum Winder public house. Drum Winder pub, Ivegate, Bradford

The Picturing High Streets project and exhibition marks the final year of Historic England’s High Streets Cultural Programme and the £95million High Streets Heritage Action Zones Programme which has been revitalising more than 60 high streets across England.

Yorkshire regional director Tom Frater said: “We were overwhelmed by the amazing responses from the public to our call out for photographs of high streets across Yorkshire and beyond. Through contemporary photography, people have captured what makes high streets such special places for social connection, revealed the histories hidden behind shopfronts and celebrated the communities that are keeping them alive today. This new national collection is a truly brilliant historic record of high streets today for generations to come.”