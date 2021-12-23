Kirsty Perkins

Kirsty Perkins, 29, died suddenly in her sleep in September, leaving her husband Shaun and son Casey, who has cystic fibrosis, facing the future without her.

The Mirfield mum had worked for Brighouse agency Faith PR since joining the company as an intern in 2014 and had risen to a senior role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her colleagues at Faith launched the fundraising drive for The Nick Smith Foundation, which helps children who have lost a parent.

Their #30forKirsty campaign coincided with what would have been her 30th birthday.

They have so far collected over £4,000 in donations.

Faith’s team members each took on a challenge based around the number 30 - including running three miles in under 30 minutes for 30 days; doing 30 days of yoga; completing 30 press-ups, three-times a day for 30 days; and baking 30 biscuits and buns.

They were joined by Kirsty’s husband Shaun who, along with a group of friends, cycled 30 miles along the Spen Valley Greenway.

Faith's managing director and founder Stefanie Hopkins said: “It’s now three months since Kirsty died but the pain of knowing she’s no longer with us doesn’t get any easier. My heart breaks every time I think about her family, especially Shaun and her two-year-old son Casey who has been left without a mum at such a young age.

“She was devoted to them both and although Casey has cystic fibrosis, Kirsty was determined to ensure he had the same experiences as any other little boy. The least we can do is support those efforts in her memory and I’m proud we have been able to do that with #30forKirsty.”

Local designer Catherine Davis also saw the fundraising activity and wanted to support it in a unique way.