Pair of otters finally caught on camera after years of 'anecdotal evidence' animals were living on Yorkshire moor

Wildlife cameras at the nature reserve captured footage of two otters – thought to be a mother and a juvenile – in recent weeks.

Wardens were alerted to the presence of otters during an ecological survey earlier this year, when otter droppings (spraint) were found.

Heather Bennett, RSPB Dearne Valley warden, said: “There has been some anecdotal evidence over the last couple of years that otters frequent our stretch of the River Dearne.

The otters were caught on camera

“Only last May, we had a fleeting glimpse of an otter, but our cameras picked up nothing. We assumed it was a dog otter just passing through, as they can travel over 40km along the course of a river.

“These images of the playful pair are hard evidence that Otters are in the Dearne Valley and look to be very much at home at RSPB Old Moor. They are a welcome addition to the wildlife and biodiversity in the Dearne Valley that is now even richer in nature.”

Once billed as the most polluted area of Northern Europe, the landscape in the Dearne Valley has changed dramatically since pit closures in the 1980s, with vast areas now managed for nature and wildlife.

In January 2022, the wetland habitats of the Dearne Valley were granted SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) status, making the area a protected site for wildlife.

Julian Mayston, visitor experience manager at RSPB Old Moor, said: “Otters are extremely sensitive to disturbance and pollution so their presence at RSPB Old Moor is testament to the positive changes to the local environment in just over a generation.