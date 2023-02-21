You may have heard of sweet and savoury Yorkshire Puddings but for one day only it’s time for pancakes to take centre stage on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday - the first day of lent.

We asked people across Yorkshire for their weird and wonderful pancake favourites and a popular concoction was pancakes with gravy.

“My grandad used to make them, it’s like Yorkshire pudding batter with gravy,” said fashion designer Jordan Wake from Cleckheaton.

Drama practitioner Gemma Whelan from Wakefield agrees.

Panncake day ideas

She said: “I love pancakes with gravy and stew, then sometimes Rhubarb pancakes for dessert.”

But Gemma added she has tried more untraditional options such as pot noodles on pancakes.

“Pot noodles go with everything after all,” she said.

Film-maker Lee Furness from Sheffield is trying something new this year, souffle style pancakes.

He said: “I have seen Japanese cloud pancakes floating around on tiktok so I am determined to try and make them this year.”

For artist Jody Gabriel who lives in Wakefield but was born in Cornwall said: “Traditionally we used to have them with clotted cream inside and syrup on top - they were called Thunder and Lightning pancakes.

“If I am not making them I keep them simple and pay hommage to my two years living in Canada having pancakes just with maple syrup.”