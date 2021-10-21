Pantomime cow, gorilla and giant's boots offered free to a good home after final curtain call in Bridlington

For 24 years churchgoers Val and Gordon Lincoln staged pantos at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, on St John Street - with Val as producer and Gordon as dame.

Starting with Cinderella in 1983, they went through the whole showbook - from Robinson Crusoe,through Snow White to Sinbad the Sailor - with volunteers spending hours crafting the costumes.

But the fundraisers - which involved up to 60 children and adults - came to an end over a decade ago and now the church is looking for a good home for an assortment of costumes and props - including a golden egg, pirate’s cutlass and giant’s boots.

A gorilla suit which was used in the perfomances Picture: Gary Longbottom

They are hosting an event on Monday, October 25 when people can take a look at the outfits - including a pantomime cow and a gorilla - and take them away free of charge.

Treasurer David Wilcockson, who used to be stage hand, said since then they’d put on other events, including a variety show. In December they are staging a Festival of Nativity Scenes.

He said: “People like Val Lincoln are quite happy for the costumes to go - we’ve moved on, we’re looking to do other things.

“We have set a date to view the costumes on Monday between 9.30am and 11.30am and will be inviting other interested groups to come along and see what we have. Donations to the church are always welcome, but our aim is to ensure that these costumes can be put to good use within the community.”

Dave Wilcockson, a former stage hand for the pantomimes at St John's Church Bridlington trying on the pantomime cow costume .

