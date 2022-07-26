Passenger of car dies at scene after crash in Yorkshire as driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries

The crash, which involved a Black Range Rover Evoque, occurred on the B1253 near Langtoft at around 7.10pm, Humberside Police said.
The passenger was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers said: "We’re asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision, who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, to please call 101 quoting log number 512 of 24 July 2022."