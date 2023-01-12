News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Patricia Bussey: 89-year-old missing woman found safe and well by police

UPDATE: Patricia Bussey was found safe and well on Thursday morning (Jan 12).

By Jonathan Pritchard
7 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:50pm

Police are appealing for information to help track down a missing elderly woman who hasn’t been seen since the early hours of the morning (Jan 12).

North Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help after they began searches in the Selby area for Patricia Bussey, who is 89. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999.

Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “We're searching in the Selby area for Patricia Bussey, 89, reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Jan 12).

Most Popular
Patricia Bussey
Hide Ad

“She is 5ft 5in, with grey hair and wearing striped top, trousers & possibly a coat. If you have seen her, please call us on 999.”

North Yorkshire PolicePolice