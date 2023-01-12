UPDATE: Patricia Bussey was found safe and well on Thursday morning (Jan 12).

Police are appealing for information to help track down a missing elderly woman who hasn’t been seen since the early hours of the morning (Jan 12).

North Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help after they began searches in the Selby area for Patricia Bussey, who is 89. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999.

A statement from the force said: “We're searching in the Selby area for Patricia Bussey, 89, reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Jan 12).

Patricia Bussey

