Tributes have been paid to a ‘simply sparkling’ Yorkshire judge who presided over some of the region’s most high-profile criminal cases after his death aged 69.

Judge Paul Batty KC passed away from an infection in York Hospital earlier this month, five years after he was paralysed following an accident at his home in the village of Allerthorpe, near York.

He was York Crown Court’s most senior judge from 2015 until 2019, holding the ancient office of Recorder for the city, and was previously based at Carlisle Crown Court.

The grammar school-educated policeman’s son grew up in County Durham, was called to the Bar in 1975 and made it all the way to sit at the Court of Appeal.

Judge Paul Batty in his chambers

On Friday morning a large number of barristers and solicitors gathered at York, the country’s oldest functioning Crown court, to hear a eulogy delivered by Judge Sean Morris.

Judge Morris said: “This was Paul’s last court, in this ancient city in the heart of this ancient circuit. His humour was infectious, his witty remarks once caused a trial to be broken for 15 minutes, and he had an abiding love for the sea.”

Judge Batty married his wife Angela in York in 1986, and their daughter Sarah was born a year later. They lived in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders before the return to York, and had a holiday home on Holy Island where the judge kept coble boats for sea fishing.

Judge Morris added: “His capacity for work was second to none. He was up at dawn and he never stopped on his cases, hence his success. He applied for the bench in 2003. He loved his time at Carlisle and they loved him. Angela wanted to return to Yorkshire, and he was greatly honoured to be appointed Recorder. He loved it here.

"Life changed after his accident in 2018. He was read the last rites in hospital, but he had an iron will and he fought his corner. He was paralysed for life. He had to retire in 2022 and this affected him profoundly.