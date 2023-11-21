Keen anglers from across Europe are to descend on East Yorkshire once more for the biggest competition of its kind along dramatic coastline.

This year's Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship is to mark the 30th anniversary event for the popular competition.

This is beach fishing, to next level standards, over three days from Friday March 1. And for such an event, in its anniversary year, early bird tickets look to sell out quite quickly.

Coun Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are excited to launch our tickets for the 30th anniversary of this competition.

Anglers take part in the warm-up Flattie Bash event on Hornsea beach

“We are proud to welcome this prestigious angling competition back to our beautiful coastline and I’m am sure it will prove to be as popular as ever and a great success.

“This event generates around half a million pounds for local businesses, helping to keep our high streets thriving.”

This is the biggest three-day beaching fishing competition of its kind, and among the most prestigious in the angling calendar.

Drawing sea anglers from across Britain and beyond, a keen line of fishermen is set to spread out along East Riding's coastline.

The competition boundaries stretch from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, right down to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

Businesses in the area have urged visitors to draw on local knowledge and expertise about where the best spots to fish might be, as they compete for a hefty prize fund which in previous years has topped £35,000.

It can prove competitive - with some drama in recent years as one angler was stripped of his first place position in 2019 after a reported breach of the rules.

There are prizes to be won, and fishing equipment, but most valuable of all is the chance to tap into fellow anglers' expert guidance.

There will also be demonstrations on skills and techniques, while for many it's an opportunity to catch up with old friends.

The event was founded by Paul Roggeman in 1994, as the European Open Beach Championship. After he died in 2015, the competition was named after him.

Among his top tips for success was to be an early bird, as popular areas will soon become crowded, and to follow the seas to snag the best catch.

The warmup on March 1, known as the Flattie Bash, is always among the most popular of the events, kickstarting a full weekend of festivities. This catch and release event, between Fraisthorpe and Hornsea, has a lower entry price at £10 per ticket.

Tickets are also now on sale for the wider competition, fixed at last year’s prices at £30 for the weekend.