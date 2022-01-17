Pedestrian dies after being hit by van in Wakefield

A road closure was put in place for investigation and recovery work.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the collision which took place at about 10.53am today ( Monday January 17) near the Tesco Express on Barnsley Road.

It occurred after a man in his 80s was struck by a silver Volkswagen Caddy Maxi van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man received significant head injuries and was treated at the scene, but sadly passed away.

A road closure was put in place for investigation and recovery work.

The male driver of the van has now been arrested in connection with the matter.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “We are conducting a number of enquires today into this incident which has tragically resulted in a man losing his life.

“Work will be ongoing at the scene for some time due to the nature of the incident and we would urge drivers to avoid the area if possible.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has information or dashcam footage should contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 468 of 17/1.